Excited diners return to Warren Big Boy after fire shuttered restaurant for months

A fire last May forced the Big Boy on 12 Mile and Hoover in Warren to close for months.

The fire damaged the building so badly that a full rebuild was necessary.

The Warren Big Boy caught fire in May 2020.

"We had to take it down to the studs and rebuild everything. There was a lot of smoke damage inside," said Frank Alessandrini, the Big Boy director of training. "We're happy we have a brand new beautiful restaurant to take care of people here in Warren with."

That construction is now done, and people are dining in the restaurant again.

A full rebuild of the Warren Big Boy was necessary.

Patrons of the eatery have been waiting for the day it would reopen after the fire on May 16, 2020.

"I live down the street. I've been here forever and I missed it when it burned," David Wilk said.

Jade, a 6-year-old who loves Big Boy, said she had been waiting "a long time" to eat there again.

The beloved Warren Big Boy opened in 1976. There are now 55 Big Boy restaurants in Michigan.

A new Big Boy is also slated to open in Royal Oak at the old Pasquales location.