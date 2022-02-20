Exoneree organization started by wrongly convicted man recently finishes house in Highland Park

Aaron Salter was wrongly convicted of murder and then exonerated years ago. He later founded an organization called Innocence Maintained to help and advocate for others who were wrongly convicted of crimes.

"I was already enthused about getting out here and being able to help people into re-entry that went through things that I went through," Salter said.

The organization recently completed a home in Highland Park to help Detroit exonerees get back on their feet. They can stay there for up to three months during their transition to life after prison.

"We are geared to support exonerees in all endeavors," Salter said. "Promoting awareness and stability."

Anyone interested in donating to Innoncence Maintained can do so by clicking here.

There is also a varsity jacket fundraiser where all proceeds go towards running the organization's housing program

Email Innocence Maintained to schedule a tour of the newly completed home and learn more about the org: IMinnocencemaintained@gmail.com.

You can also contact Aaron Salter, the executive director of housing, at (313)422-9213.