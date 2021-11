Hello gang, today - mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few flurries and a high of 34.

For Saturday: Increasing clouds… CHILLY… with a high of 35. In the evening, look for periods of light snow with an accumulation of perhaps 1-2 inches for Metro Detroit.

On Sunday: Morning snow showers ending, with a brisk high of 36.

Monday the week starts off mostly cloudy with some snow showers and a high of 37.

ENJOY!!!!

-Luterman

