Experience flavors from around the world during Dearborn Restaurant Week

article

Try foods from around the world and experience different cultures during Dearborn Restaurant Week.

Numerous restaurants will offer prix fixe menus, or meals offered at a fixed price of $15, $25, and $40 for one and two people, from March 18-27.

From coffee and breakfast to lunch to dinner, Dearborn Restaurant Week offers the chance to enjoy unique flavors around the city.

"Dearborn restaurants have always offered a taste of the world that will more than satisfy every appetite," says Cristina Sheppard-Decius, Executive Manager of the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities. " Come find new restaurants, revisit old favorites, and rediscover Dearborn’s delicious food legacy."

Participating restaurants include Avenue Brunch House, Baba’s Grille, Blue Fish, Brome Modern Eatery, Bulldog’s Cheesesteaks, Dave’s Hot Chicken (Dearborn), District 12, Famous Hamburger, Ford’s Garage, Gâteaux Pâtisserie, Haraz Coffee House, JB Bamboozles Pub & Grille, King’s Bakery, La Fork, La Pita, La Shish, Lue Thai Cafe, M Cantina, Malek Al-Kabob, Mocha Bistro, Modern Green & Salad Bar, New York Deli, Noah’s Smokehouse, Paradise Biryani Pointe, Prime Eatery, Roman Village, Sheeba Restaurant (East & West), The Great Commoner, The Himalayan Flames, and TRIA.

Advertisement

Learn more and view Dearborn Restaurant Week menus here.