Expert shares tips that parents working from home can do to balance it all

More school districts are moving to remote learning which means more parents are figuring out how to balance it all.

Moe Vella from Transparent Business joins FOX 2 to talk about what parents do now.

"Of course working remotely is the new normal, who knew that we would be doing this with our children hanging from our leg during a Zoom call," he said. "I have been working with businesses and parents all over the world working remotely and I came up with six tips that I hope will help parents."

Watch the full video to learn more.