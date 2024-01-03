Experts say syphilis cases are on rise in Michigan with surge in Detroit

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is sounding the alarm as syphilis cases spike across the state. The numbers of the bacterial infection are highest in Detroit.

"Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can be transmitted from partner to partner," said Dr. Claudia Richardson, Detroit Health Department. "It can cause infections that can be diagnosed and treated. But it can go on and progress to having serious consequences affecting even the nervous system."

In 2022, of the 37 cases of congenital syphilis from Michigan, 18 were from the City of Detroit.

"We are a dense city we have lots of residents who are in the age group where Syphilis is more common," she said.

So why are case numbers rising? Medical professionals say a lot has to do with people not going to the doctor for routine checks since the Covid pandemic.

"Think more about preventative get those routine services and Syphilis is one of those tests that you can get during a routine doctor’s visit," she said.

Another contributing factor? The drug shortage that’s confronting the US.

"One of the main drugs that we use to treat syphilis is in short supply right now - that has all of us very concerned," she said.

Symptoms that are signs of this infection are rashes, small bump, or ulcers on your skin. You might also feel fatigued. That’s why testing is crucial, which can be done at the Detroit Health Department.

"Through our Idecide Clinic which is a reproductive health clinic for men and women," she said. "And for anyone who wants to get tested for syphilis and sexually transmitted diseases."