Residents weigh in: Should Berkley Days be canceled due to repeated fights?

Nearly a century-old tradition, generations of families have made unforgettable memories at Berkley Days festival.

However, for two years in a row, the event has turned violent. Large-scale fights among juveniles prompted authorities to shut down festivities early this past Saturday – similar to 2023.

"It’s just disappointing, really," said Shannon Amori of Berkley.

As a result of the chaos, one juvenile was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police. Three unaccompanied minors were arrested on charges of assault and battery.

After fights broke out, three juveniles were arrested at Berkley Days on Saturday, May 12, 2024.

While the carnival reopened on Sunday, minors were required to be accompanied by an adult.

Berkley Days is a 98-year tradition. Massive fighting was also an issue in 2023, when the event closed early on Saturday and was canceled on Sunday.

"I’ve been going to it since I was a kid. I grew up in the Berkley schools, and Oak Park, and we never thought twice about going to Berkley Days and having anything happen like that," Amori said.

Longtime residents are left wondering: Should the event be permanently canceled?

"I’m thinking maybe cancel it. If you can’t get security around it proper enough, don’t set up an event that is going to have people come out and fight," Wesley Brown, who lives in the area, told FOX 2.

"It’s gotta stop, it’s a whole societal issue now. Everybody’s upset about something, and they have to learn to just get along. Learn to accept people for who they are; learn to love each other. Fighting’s not the way – never has been, never will be."

Whether there will be a 99th annual Berkley Days remains up to city leaders.

"I don’t think you should cancel it," another Berkley resident, Debbie, said. "Too many families to look forward to it."

