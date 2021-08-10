Explore 20 acres of vibrant sunflowers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

article

Every summer, thousands of sunflowers bloom at Hall Farms.

People travel from all over to enjoy the sunflowers that cover about 20 acres in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. When they peak in early August, people can come explore the field at Hall Farms in Rock.

The field includes two viewing platforms to take in the flowers from above, as well wooden cutouts, a large chair, and other props for photos. Guests can also cut their own flowers to take home for a small fee, too.

The Halls sells sunflower jewelry and clothing outside of the field. Admission to the field is free, but donations are appreciated.

The flowers will be at their peak for about the next two weekends before the field closes for the season and their seeds are harvested. The field is open from 10 a.m. to sunset. Check the Hall Farms Facebook page for updates on the flowers.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)

After the sunflower season ends, the Halls have a pumpkin patch.

Hall Farms is at 2623 St. Nicholas 31st Rd. in Rock.

(Photo: Amber Ainsworth/FOX 2)