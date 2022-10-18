Explore the Rouge River during Haunted Paddle kayak and canoe trip

Paddle the Rouge River while celebrating Halloween this weekend in Dearborn.

Kayak or canoe in your costume, then join Friends of the Rouge at Ford Field Park for a trunk-or-treat, carved pumpkin raffle, healthy snacks, a fire pit, games, and more.

The paddle starts at 10 a.m. at Dearborn Hills Golf Course and goes down the haunted Lower Rouge River Water Trail, then ends at the park. It is the final Friends of the Rouge paddling event of the year.

Canoe and Kayak rentals are $40 and include shuttle services. If you are bringing your own boat, the shuttle is $10.

Register for the event here.