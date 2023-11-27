'Eyes on 94': Michigan State Police crack down on commercial vehicles

Truck drivers are the focus of the latest Michigan State Police crackdown.

From Monday through Friday, motor carrier officers will be on I-94 around the state looking for commercial driving violations as part of "Eyes on 94." Some behaviors they'll be keeping an eye on include speeding, following too close, improper passing, distracted driving, and improper lane use.

"This enforcement effort is a great example of the commitment by the MSP to reach crash reduction goals while increasing traffic safety," said Capt. Richard Arnold, commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. "We hope to increase awareness by means of high visibility enforcement on the I- 94 corridor, which is prone to weather-related crashes involving interstate commercial vehicle drivers this time of year."

"Eyes on 94" is part of the statewide Drive Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety campaign.