Facebook, Instagram down; outages reported worldwide

Facebook and Instagram are reportedly experiencing outages on Tuesday.

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

DownDetector, which tracks tech outages, noted that issues began around 10 a.m. ET.

Some users reported they were locked out of their Facebook accounts and were unable to get back in. Others said they were experiencing difficulty refreshing their Threads and Instagram feeds, the Associated Press reported. Meanwhile, WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, did not appear to be experiencing problems early Tuesday.

