Grosse Pointe Shores councilman under scrutiny over Facebook posts
A Grosse Pointe Shores councilman is under scrutiny over some memes that have been shared from his Facebook page.
Detroit man linked to child porn video on Facebook in custody in Alabama
A man wanted in connection with a child pornography video circulating on Facebook has been identified as a Detroit man after a multi-state investigation, authorities say.
Sign up for Facebook Bootcamp with Grand Circus
Damnien Rocchi with Grand Circus joined us in studio to tell us more about the training.
Detroit police looking for woman possibly groped in video outside liquor store
Owners of the Mirage Liquor store on Gratiot and Parkgrove say a group of men and women in their 20s spent most of Saturday loitering and drinking outside the store -- and possibly egged on a sexual assault too.
Search for Ohio Facebook murder suspect widened to Michigan
Police in Ohio urged residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they said shot and killed an elderly passerby seemingly at random and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.
Roseville police investigating after video shows officers use stun gun on loose dog
The woman tells FOX 2 the dog didn't show any agressive behavior prior to being shocked.
All about Facebook swaps: buying, selling and trading
Facebook swapper Jennifer Lucas joins us on The Nine to tell us more about buying, selling and trading on Facebook.
Mom of wandering Detroit boy still missing
If you think you know anything that could help police find Nicole, you're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Man facing felony charges after social media police threats
Nheru Littleton will be charged with making a terrorist threat and using a computer to commit a crime.
Man arrested for writing 'kill that pig' about police officer on Facebook
A man going by the name "Gee Ross" typed the words "kill that pig." The comment was made Sunday night.
Your social identity can make or break your interview
Julie Fisher, founder of The Social U, joins us for this Tech Talk segment to tell us how our posts can make or break our future.
Second Detroit police member investigated for Facebook post
The patrol supervisor is in trouble over a racist and homophobic post.
Man learned of son's murder through viral photo on Facebook
It is hard enough to lose a child, but this father learned of his son's murder on Facebook.