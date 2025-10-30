Fair Food Network expands Double Up Food Bucks Program amid SNAP pause

The Brief The Double Up Food Bucks program is expanding to help SNAP recipients in Michigan stretch their benefits further during the government shutdown and pause in benefits. The program has lifted daily limits, removed expiration dates, and expanded to include frozen produce. All people eligible for SNAP are also eligible to participate in Double Up.



Michigan is expanding its Double Up Food Bucks program to help families impacted by the federal pause in SNAP benefits.

Big picture view:

The Fair Food Network lifted earning limits, added frozen fruits and vegetables, and introduced a new $40 Double Up Bonus voucher.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state agriculture officials say the move will keep healthy food on tables and support local grocers and farmers while federal funding remains stalled.

Double Up Food Bucks matches purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables to help people stretch their SNAP benefits further. It is available to all people eligible for SNAP.

On Wednesday, the state of Michigan announced that the Fair Food Network, which operates the program, has changed some of its rules and requirements as SNAP recipients brace for no benefits in November.

What they're saying:

Holly Parker from Fair Food Network talked with FOX 2.

The changes to the Double Up program will remain in effect through December.

"We know SNAP is a lifeline for Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers, and strengthens our communities and economy. These changes to the Double Up Program will go a long way in ensuring access to healthy food can continue while we push our federal partners to reach a deal that avoids more harm to Michigan families," Whitmer said.