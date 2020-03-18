Fairlane Town Center closed for deep cleaning after being listed as coronavirus exposure site

Fairlane Town Center announced Wednesday it would close the entire mall for an enhanced deep cleaning as a precautionary measure to try to slow the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Wayne County Health Department alerted the mall that a person who attended a movie at Fairlane AMC Theatres on March 10 was presumptive positive for Coronavirus/COVID-19.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

The movie theater's entrances and exits are separate from the rest of the mall but, as a precautionary measure, Fairlane Town Center is closed for the enhanced cleaning. The mall expects to be open again on Thursday, March 19, at noon.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Advertisement

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

----

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.