Faith leaders call for charges to be dropped for Wayne State student organizer

The Brief Faith leaders from various religions gathered to urge the dropping of charges against a student organizer. They claim the student faces possible suspension, expulsion, or loss of scholarships for organizing peaceful protests. Wayne State declined to comment.



Faith leaders from various religions gathered at Wayne State University to condemn the institution and urge the administration to drop misconduct charges against a student organizer.

What they're saying:

Faith leaders claim the student, who has not been named, faces possible suspension, expulsion, or loss of scholarships for organizing peaceful protests demanding the university divest from companies they believe profit from war and genocide in Gaza.

"Wayne State is no longer a safe place for our young people," said Pastor Eli Kranz of the First Unitarian Universalist Church. "Drop the charges and divest from Israel—we demand it now because it is not too late."

Supporters argue that the protesters are protected by the First Amendment.

"Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy dropped all the charges on First Amendment grounds for all the students who were arrested for participating in the encampment," said Tommy Airey with Interfaith Coalition Organizer.

"The administration has chosen intimidation, punishment, and silencing—this is unacceptable," said Imam Mustapha Elturk of the Islamic Organization of North America.

"Your legacy will not look kindly on you—drop the charges; we all know they are unfounded," said Dr. Nashat Imran of Wayne State Doctors Against Genocide.

Big picture view:

Clergy and community activists took their letter and list of demands to the Dean's office, marching and singing along the way.

The interfaith group delivered its letter to a representative from the Dean’s office, hoping their support for the students and their First Amendment rights would make a difference.

The other side:

Wayne State declined to comment but stated that Tuesday’s hearing is not open to the public.