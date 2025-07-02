False alarm for active shooter goes off at Lapeer County Courthouse

article

The Brief An active shooter alert went off at the Lapeer County Courthouse Wednesday. A new emergency system was being installed at the time, leading to the mistake. Police and county officials say it was a false alarm and that there was no active threat.



A false active shooter alert was activated at the Lapeer County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The county said in a release that a new emergency system is being installed inside the building, adding that there was never an active shooter and at no time was anyone in danger.

"It is being looked at internally and with the vendor on why this alert sounded within the courthouse," the release said.

The new system is said to be in a test phase and officials say the company is reviewing how the alert happened.

"We apologize to everyone for the inconvenience and disruption in the courthouse and in downtown Lapeer," the statement said. "We will continue looking into the cause of this but again remind everyone that at no time was anybody in any danger and that it was strictly a technical issue that all parties are reviewing."