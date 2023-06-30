Family and fans honor late Nick Gilbert at Rocket Mortgage Classic

The Rocket Mortgage Classic became home to thousands of bow ties Thursday to honor the memory of Nick Gilbert.

The 26-year-old son of Rocket Mortgage founder Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer died May 6 due to complications from neurofibromatosis. He battled the rare genetic disorder, known as NF for short, his entire life, suffering from tumors that grew along the nerves in his body.

"We're out here today with players, fans are wearing bow ties throughout the day today to honor his memory. He was known for his patented bow tie," said Jason Langwell, Rocket Mortgage Classic executive director.

Nick was known for sporting a classy bow tie at events, so Thursday became Bow Tie Day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club to honor him. Caddies wore bow tie images on their bibs, with Nick Gilbert’s name on the back in place of the players.’ Special bow tie pin flags were placed at holes 9 and 18.

"Nick was really an incredible person. He had so much passion, so much life and love to give," said Laura Grannemann, Rocket Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation executive director.

In addition, the first 10,000 fans received bow tie pins, and bow tie cookies were available in the shops. Proceeds were donated to NF Forward, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for NF, and matched by the Gilbert Family Foundation.

Nick Gilbert’s legacy lives on not just in bow ties but in his family’s continued fight to cure NF. To find out how you can help, visit nfforwarddetroit.org or Gilbertfamilyfoundation.org.

