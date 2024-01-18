Family asks for help: Detroit father killed 8 years ago, no suspects arrested

"I just need somebody to speak up and tell me: What happened to my son?" said Lakita Wyatt during a public call for help on Thursday.

The family of Darrin Wyatt are still looking for his killer eight years later.

Darrin was a father of three who had just started his own construction company. On the morning of January 18, 2016, someone smashed a window into his grandmother's home –where he was staying– shot and killed him.

Darrin's grandmother, daughter, girlfriend, her kids, and his cousin were all at the home on Vancourt Avenue near West Warren in Detroit when the incident took place.

After they heard glass break downstairs, someone called 911 as Darrin headed downstairs.

"And when he got down there, he (saw) there was a gun stuck between the armor guards," Lakita said. "When he tried to go back up the stairs, that’s when they shot him."

Darrin was shot 12 times.

"He was the happiness, he was the foundation of the family that wanted to bring family together," his sister, Shakari Wyatt, said. "He liked to cook up barbecue. He was more of the outgoing person, wanted to bring everyone together, make jokes and laugh."

But it’s been a long time since the family heard that laughter – and the family still does not know who the killer was.

"I just wish somebody would just tell me why. What happened? What made you target that house?" Lakita said. "That is a long-term family house that’s been passed down for generations."

With his death unsolved, the family is still asking the public for answers,

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"We need you now," Shakari said. "We needed you 8 years ago, but we still need you today."