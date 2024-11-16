Family of boy killed in alleged drunk driving crash holds vigil one week later

"He was always a safety guy including when he got in the vehicles he would say things like ‘Daddy put on your seatbelt because I don’t want to lose you,’" Jerome Coleman Sr. said of his son, Junior, who was killed last week in a horrific crash.

Coleman's daughter, the victim's 5-year-old sister, was also left in critical condition following the crash.

The crash happened on Saturday, Nov. 9, and on Tuesday the suspect, accused of speeding through a red light while intoxicated, made his first appearance in court, where FOX 2 learned he wouldn't be going anywhere for a long time.

7-year-old Jerome Coleman Jr. was a little boy who died after being thrown in a car crash at the intersection of Mound and Seven Mile roads.

Saturday Junior's family gathered at the scene of the crash for a candlelight vigil to honor his memory.

"The waking up in the middle of the night, the crying before you go to sleep, crying when you wake up," Coleman said.

30-year-old Ahmad Jatta of Roseville was the man who police say was behind the wheel of the car that caused the crash.

"You were driving really fast, and they saw you drinking from a bottle of Tito’s Vodka while you were driving the vehicle," said Chief Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

Little Jerome Coleman wasn't the only victim; two adults in their 20s suffered broken bones in their neck, ribs and back from the accident.

"And another minor, a 5-year-old, had a skull fracture and clavicle fracture needed blood transfusion and had to be intubated," said Wayne Co Assistant Prosecutor Lisa Coyle.

That 5-year-old was the little sister of Jerome. And as the defendant sat in court, he hung his head as he heard the extent of the damage caused on Saturday afternoon.

It is alleged that Jatta left the scene of that crash, went to his house where his mom convinced him to go back and turn himself in. Police say even two hours after the crash the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 0.13.

"The defendant had been drinking vodka driving very fast knowingly disregarded the light that was red for him," said Coyle.