Family desperate to find missing Warren father of 2, pleads for help

A Metro Detroit family is desperate to find their missing loved one.

James Wilkins wouldn’t have missed his 8-year-old son's football games or his daughter's kindergarten graduation. And definitely would not have missed Father’s Day.

"I need my son home because he does not deserve this to happen to him, he has done nothing all his life he's been a good boy, he's never given us problems," said Reggie Edwards.

"I miss him, his kids miss him, we need him home," said Ariel Houser, daughter.

Wilkins, 27, was last seen June 8th by his roommate at his apartment complex off Hayes near 10 Mile in Warren.

Earlier that day – he had messaged back and forth with his family and then nothing.

"There has been zero contact in any form since that date and time," said Det. Paul Kulisek, Warren police.

Not a trace from credit cards, to social media, to his cell phone. It is something his family says is not like him.

"My son has never been arrested for anything; he's an athlete, he's a good dad and he's good brother and cousin to everybody standing behind me," said Edwards.

Investigators say – they have connected a car to his disappearance. It’s a 1999, tan Mercury Sable, with the Michigan plate of EPR-6700.

They need more clues…even if they seem insignificant - even if they seem insignificant.

"Anything you seen heard, I know someone's seen something. He's missing and we need him home," said Diane Edwards, his mother.

Just an incredibly tough situation for this family – they and investigators here at warrant pd need your help. They have teamed up with Crime Stoppers.

If you have any tips – stay anonymous call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

James Wilkins



