Family of Detroit man killed in hit-and-run wasn't told for 5 days; suspect still sought

The Brief Darrnell Scott was killed in a hit-and-run when he was run over by two vehicles at Seven Mile and Gilchrist. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on June 19 and has gone unsolved with police seeking information from the public. Scott's family says they were never told Detroit police or the Medical Examiner's Office about their brother for five days.



Gas station surveillance cameras show Darrnell Scott leaving the store seconds before he was hit and killed crossing Seven Mile, near Gilchrist on Detroit’s west side.

The backstory:

Scott was run over not once, but twice last Thursday. Neither driver stopped – they just left him there.

"It started calling his phone and it started going straight to voicemail," said Dana Scott, his sister. "And that was a little concerning because he will always check in."

Day one was June 19th when it happened. Darrnell’s twin sisters – said that going missing wasn’t like him.

Then, Dana Scott saw a version of the security video circulating on social media.

"I started getting a feeling my stomach like what if that’s my brother," she said.

But they say no one in the family ever got a call from Detroit police or the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DPD told FOX 2 they worked hard to track down next of kin, but Darrnell’s address hadn’t been updated. It then it falls on the Medical Examiner’s Office to make death notifications.

By last Monday, five days after his death, the family had exhausted all options and reluctantly called the morgue.

"She asked his name and I said his name is Darrnell Scott," Dena said. "And she said he’s here. And I just, I was in shock. I started crying."

The backpack, from the video that they didn’t want to be their brother’s, was indeed his.

"It was horrible and I can’t understand how somebody can do that and leave him there," Dana said.

Investigators are still trying to track down those drivers, and are asking for tips on this one – someone saw something, last Thursday around 10:30 p.m.

"We want him to get justice," Dena said. "Its just really upsetting to not know who it was, and know they’re driving around free to his another pedestrian."

What you can do:

Anyone with information from that night is encouraged to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.

Those who want to donate to help the family pay for Darrnell Scott's funeral, GO HERE for the GoFundMe page.