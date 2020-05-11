Family frightened, confused after accused murderer gets GPS release from jail

"Of all the people to let out of the jail, why him?"

Cindy Warren has been sleeping only about an hour at a time since learning her daughter's accused killer has been released from prison.

"It's shocking. When I found out he was being released I was devastated."

Cindy's 25-year-old daughter Marissa Edmunds was shot to death nearly two-and-a-half years ago. Cindy says when she does get some rest she has nightmares that 31-year-old Orlando Whitfield will come after her.

"I've had terrible anxiety since Marissa was killed and this has just escalated it."

It was back in January of 2018 when Edmunds, who'd been living at the University Green apartments in Ypsilanti, was shot in the head during a robbery. Her boyfriend was seriously injured and Edmunds was killed.

"I miss her. And it's just not fair."

Whitfield was later charged with six felonies including open murder and armed robbery and has been behind bars in Washtenaw County ever since. And now Judge Carol Kuhnke has released him last Wednesday on a GPS tether, citing the need for a speedy trial during the pandemic. Jury trials have been postponed until late June.

The judge was unable to give any comment about the case.

"The court, it's just insane. I'm not sure what she was thinking."

Missing her daughter daily, Cindy says the last couple of years have been hell, going through court hearing delays and Whitfield changing attorneys.

"She was a life, not just another docket on a court case."

Whitfield, who is considered a habitual offender, has a history of fleeing police and sexual assault. He was also accused of making a shank while in jail but a jury found him not guilty.

Whitfield's attorney, Erika Julien says Whitfield has the absolute right to the presumption of innocence and has been strongly asserting his innocence for the past two-and-a-half years.

"While the current public health crisis has hampered the jury trial system, there were a number of previous delays that were not caused by my client, but were more so directly related to our inability to obtain crucial information for his defense," Julien said in a statement.

Right now a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 16 and the trial in late July. Cindy and her family now hope that when that court date comes, Whitfield shows up.

"I love her and I won't stop until I see somebody in jail for killing her."