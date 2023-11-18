Family holding fundraiser for four-year-old with Fibular Hemimelia

article

For four-year-old Emma Handley, life hasn’t been easy.

The girl and her family from Harsen’s Island, have dealt with her rare condition called Fibular Hemimelia, a condition that caused her right fibular bone to not fully develop.

Because of that, her right leg is significantly shorter than the left. About one in 40,000 children are born with this condition.

Emma is set to have surgery before the end of the year. That surgery is aimed at making her legs the same length.

After surgery, she will have to wear a leg brace for 22 weeks, and then have more weeks of physical therapy following that.

The family is hosting a fundraiser Nov. 18 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Harsens Island Lions Club, 230 La Croix Road in Harsens Island.

The fundraiser includes all-you-can-eat mostaccioli, rolls, salad, and drinks. A bake sale will also be going on during the fundraiser.

Anyone who wants to donate but can’t make the fundraiser can do so via Zelle (586-205-3118) or Venmo (@Handley9692).