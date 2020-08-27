Family moving to Michigan loses everything when trailer is stolen in Lincoln Park

When the Dudzic family decided they want to move back to Michigan from Tennessee, they packed up everything they had.

"Everything in the trailer is basically everything that we own," Michele Dudzic said. "Toothbrushes, clothes, furniture, tables, coffee tables, so many sentimental things from my mom who passed away a few years ago."

And all the stuff for the couples' two kids, too. They arrived in Lincoln Park Monday night to stay in an apartment complex with relatives at Southfield and Dix.

Tuesday around 11:30 they went outside to have a cigarette and everything was fine. But then, just after midnight, they went back outside and the trailer was gone.

Michelle called the Lincoln Park police and filed a report immediately.

"Our house wasn't ready yet so everything was in the trailer."

Meanwhile, Michelle says her friends have been good with clothing and hygiene stuff but thinking of all the sentimental items that were stolen really hurts.

"Some of my mom's gingerbread collection, she had a huge salt-and-pepper shaker collection," she said. "I just feel terrible for my kids. It's just been awful."

Her sister has set up a GoFundMe account for the family, knowing the sentimental stuff can't be replaced but some of the other things can.

DONATE HERE at this link if you would like to help.

