Family of 19-year-old shot to death at New Year's Eve party wants justice

A mother’s heart is broken after her 19-year-old son Donald Sawyer was killed in a shooting at a Detroit New Year’s Eve party.

" I asked if he was coming home tonight and he said, 'Yeah I’ll be home in a little bit,' and at 12:03 he texted Happy New Year - and that was the last conversation I had with him," said LeAnn Priehs.

Detroit police are investigating the shooting which took place near E. Warren and E. Outer Drive, in which two guns from a vehicle were recovered. Detectives are also attempting interviews with two other victims who were shot and continue to receive medical care.

Donald’s family gathered at a Roseville church starting the new year making funeral arrangements.

Sawyer's 7-year-old brother is also grasping the tragedy.

"I miss him so much," Issac Priehs said.

"I never imagined letting my 19-year-old, to bury him, cremate him - it’s the hardest thing," said Priehs.

The family believes there are people who attended the event where the shooting happened. They want anyone with information to tell the police and do the right thing.

"It’s unreal it’s like we’re missing a link of our chain because he’s the one who that's not there," said Brittney McKinney, the victim's aunt.

Family members say Donald Sawyer was a good person who was just out to have a good time on NYE.

"They thought it was fireworks going off, and it turned out it was gunshots and Don got shot," McKinney said.. "It wasn’t Don was in any type of trouble. It's just he was in the wrong place, at the wrong time. Just a few minutes later it works have been someone else’s child but unfortunately, it took Don’s life."

Now this family wants the violence to stop and justice for a life gone too soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.