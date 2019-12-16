Family of 6 loses everything in St. Clair Shores house fire

When you watch FOX 2 viewer video of a house fire Sunday night in St. Clair Shores it's hard to believe the entire house didn't burn down.

Flames can be seen throughout the home, located at the corner of River and Rosedale. Luckily there were no injuries.

"(The guys did a really quick) knock down and held the fire to the garage and the western side of the house," said St. Clair Shores Fire Marshal Scott Desmadryl. "Pretty much saved about 80 percent of this structure."

But the house does have extensive smoke and water damage. The family of six was too upset to talk on camera - and literally got out with the clothes they were wearing and nothing else.

A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to raise money for the family and donations have already surpassed the initial fundraising goal.

"Just keep it in your heart to help people this holiday season," said Desmadryl.

Advertisement

investigators are working to determine what caused the fire - although the fire chief says it started in a shed and quickly spread to the garage.

If you would like to help go to the fundraiser page HERE.