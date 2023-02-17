Family of 6-year-old killed in hit-and-run riding bike, relieved suspect was caught

The turning of the wheels of justice is as good a birthday gift as any, for Delshone Young. The man accused of killing her 6-year-old son, Chase, in a hit-and-run back in August has been charged.

Korey Colt Thompson is now charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. It is a felony that could land him in prison for 15 years.

"I’m glad. I’m glad he got caught for real, that's the ultimate," said Delshone Young. "It makes me cry every day knowing that he basically didn’t care about it. That he just left him like - probably if my son had been checked on ahead of time, he probably would’ve been okay. But they just left him there."

Chase was riding his bike when he was struck and dragged by a car. His mother says it took months for police to arrest Thompson, because they wanted to make sure they had the right person.

Investigators say that Thompson’s passenger refused to cooperate with police. Chase’s family still wants him to come forward.

"If it was his child, he would want you to say something," said Carrie Young, Chase's grandmother. "So we’re just asking the same thing. Just speak up. Say something. Because it’s hurting her and it’s hurting our family to know that this baby has been killled."

Chase is remembered as an energetic boy who loved sports, playing basketball and riding bikes. His mother had just bought him one about a month before he was hit by the car

She does not look at bikes the same anymore.

"I don’t even want to buy a kid no bike no more," Delshone said, crying. "My daughter, my kids, are not allowed to ride a bike no more ever again."