Family of Chelsea Small - gunned down in Taylor Cash Advance 10 years ago - still waits for justice

Chelsea Small was murdered while working at Cash Advance store in Taylor 10 years ago.

On November 12, 2013, a man with long hair, wearing sunglasses and a ball cap shot Small and left her to die. On Friday, Crime Stoppers and detectives said they are still searching for answers and need the public's help.

"I’m begging you please, please. It’s been 10 years," said Chelsea's mom Debi Kamin. "We need closure."

Photos were shown of the man police say shot her on November 12, 2013, and then robbed the Cash Advance store Chelsea was working at on Telegraph near Champaign.

There is a $55,000 reward if you help solve this case.

"Knowing that he is still out there, (and) can do this again, it’s always in the back of our heads," Kamin said.

Taylor police have sifted through hundreds of tips and theories over the past decade.

Steven Schwein was the original detective on the case and this unsolved murder — weighs upon him.

"You can’t help but take it personal," the retired detective said. "You can’t help but feel an overwhelming responsibility to provide that closure they deserve."

Detectives believe the killer was between the ages of 35 and 50 at the time. The weapon was .45 semi-automatic. The man seemed proficient with firearms — and what is unusual — he used a silencer.

"I’ve never investigated nor personally know of a case where there was a hit or intended killing or a robbery where a suppressor was used," Schwein said.

Police say they don't have a reason to believe Chelsea was specifically targeted, but are open to the theory.

Chelsea was only 30 years old and the mother of two small children.

She loved her kids, and she was 'good people' as we say, she didn’t deserve this at all," her mother said.

And neither did this grieving family — which made a plea to anyone watching:

"This person did this family wrong," Kamin said. "I raised good kids who were respectful and, you took away a good human being that loved what she was doing, for no reason. No reason at all."

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Your tip will be anonymous and if it leads to an arrest you’ll receive a reward.