Family of Derrell Rockette releases balloons on anniversary of his death

The loved ones of Derrell Rockette gathered on the anniversary of his death.

He was a man who was shot and killed. Exactly one year ago. They got together at the Church of the Messiah in Detroit to honor his memory and make sure his murder doesn't remain unsolved.

Rockette was shot and killed at a home on Ashton near Curtis and Southfield. According to police, a suspect came to the house on Dec. 10, 2022, shot at the victim and then just left.

One year later, no arrests have been made.