Family of Detroit 49ers player say Sunday's game against Lions is a 'win-win'

For one Detroit family, Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Lions and the 49ers is exceptionally special.

"As my family would say, it’s a win-win for us," Dianna Womack said.

Not many Detroiters can say that about the game, but Womack has a good reason to.

Her son, 24-year-old Samuel Womack III, is a cornerback for the 49ers and a Detroit native.

"Mixed feelings – being from Detroit and being with the Lions and then going to the 49ers," Dianna said.

It might seem like an awkward situation, but the family is proud.

"He played basketball first and we thought that his goal was to go to the NBA," another relative said. "And then he switched on us and decided to go with football."

Eventually, the ultimate moment came for Samuel and his family – the NFL Draft.

"Oh now that was overly exciting for me," Dianna said. "Of course, he had other teams that were looking at him, so we were waiting to find out which team actually picked him up…. But when he got that actual phone call, I thought that I had hit the lottery!"

Now her son’s fortune has a chance to grow if he and the rest of the 49ers can topple Detroit's chance at playing the Super Bowl.

"(I'm) just excited for him, and his goals, and his dreams," the mother said.

But what does Samuel say about the mixed loyalties at home?

"He just (says) ‘I don’t care Mom. They’re going to lose. We are just here to win and go on to the next level,'" Dianna said.

Hoever, Samuel is excited to play against his hometown, as he has friends who are Lions players, the family added.

Like they said, either way, Sunday is a win-win for the Womacks.

"The other day when the Lions won, my phone just blew up – and like I tell them, I have to stand behind my baby!" Dianna said. "I’m here to support my baby. I love the Lions, if they win I’m going to support them and if the 49ers win I’m going to support them. But it’s family, it’s loyalty, and it’s love – so I have to stand with my baby."