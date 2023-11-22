Family of Detroit man killed at August party desperate for justice

article

The family of Dalonta Dawson is desperate for justice after his murder at a party last summer.

Dawson was killed on Aug, 19 while in an altercation with a group of males, according to police.

The suspect in the case knew Dawson's name and also attempted to steal his eyeglasses. He was 23 years old.

His mother Lisa Hines spoke at a recent Crime Stoppers press conference asking for justice.

"Please come forward. The person that did that to my son doesn't know what they did to me - they actually broke me," she said. "I can't function, I can't do anything without him. That was my baby son. (He) just turned 23."

She added that Dalonta had just become a father.

"He didn't even get a chance to see his daughter. He was so happy to become a father," she said. "Please help me get justice for my son."

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest for his murder.

If you have any information, please make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit our website at: 1800speakup.org Your identity will be kept anonymous.



