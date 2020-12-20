Family of Dionno Denby speaks out, they say he was last seen in Apr. 2019

For months, Dionno Denby’s family has been out in the community hanging flyers, looking for something that will lead them to answers. As the holiday approach, the feeling of loss is only amplified.

On Apr. 27. 2019, Dionno was in the process of moving from his home on Carmen Street on Detroit’s eastside, and enlisted the help of Capri Williamson, the mother of his child.

"I kept calling and calling and I couldn’t reach him," Capri said. "Then, I went over there and I spoke to the son and he said he had moved. I said that can’t be because I didn’t move him and so we haven’t seen him since."

Dionno’s daughter, Diamond, was studying abroad at the time, when she returned he was nowhere to be found.

"He paid for half that trip," Diamond said. "He worked and gave my mom money and checked on me. He was the person who I called when I was stressed about finals. He would remind me of who I am and how strong I am."

"We know that he’s not the type to just disappear and not be in touch with me and my daughter," Capri said.

The family says clues have been hard to come by, and recently just got a little harder when Dionno’s phone was disconnected.

"I just called it like a month ago and it just got turned off," Capri said. "So, I don’t know why it was still on."

Now, more than every - this family is desperate for answers and know someone out there has them.

"Him not being here is really difficult and not being able to talk to him or know where he is or if he is safe, especially with everything that’s going on in the world right now," Diamond said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $3,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of Dionno Denby. If you know anything, as always, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

