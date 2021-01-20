Family of murdered woman and son who was shot, start GoFundMe to offer reward to bring killers to justice

Just days before she was tragically killed, Re’Keyia Corbin was happy, seen in a birthday photo with her mom and other family.

Tuesday afternoon she was shot to death in her car and her son wounded in both legs. Corbin was visiting Detroit from Ohio with her husband and son, Malik, to celebrate her mother turning 70.

Police say Corbin, 44, was shot while driving on Downing Street near Basset with her 10-year-old son in the car. When she stopped at the intersection, investigators say a black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows pulled up behind them.

Four armed men got out approached the vehicle firing multiple shots striking both of them. All four suspects got in and took off. Police are looking for that black Chrysler 300 with the numbers 413 in the license plate.

FOX 2 spoke with Corbin’s brother Tuesday after it happened.

"I didn’t hear the shots, but my nephew started hollering and he said that he had been shot," said Shon Jackson, Corbin’s brother.

Corbin was fatally wounded. Her son Malik has improved to stable condition. His family says he’s already physically healing

"He’s able to walk still, he pulled through, he’s really strong," said Janae Graham, Corbin’s cousin. "We just want to know who did it, nothing else. We want but justice."

Corbin’s cousin says in her final hours and moments she was doling out love, delivering late Christmas presents in Southwest Detroit since she hadn’t been able to see family until now.

"She was a good person all the way around, she didn’t do anything else, she was giving anything you wanted in a person, it would have been her," said Graham.

The family is using a GoFundMe to provide a larger reward for information leading to an arrest.