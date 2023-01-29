Family still searching for answers after Detroit father of 4 fatally shot during robbery

Demetrius Jones, a married father of four, was gunned down on October 12, 2020, and his family is still looking for answers.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Jones was found shot to death inside a house on Greenway between Howell and Northfield on Detroit's west side.



"It was my grandmother's house. A house that we actually grew up in as little kids," said Donnita Jones, the victim's sister.

Surveillance footage shows two armed men pull up in a dark-colored Chevy Impala. The men then entered the house and started shooting.

They began stealing several items before taking off. One of those items was a diamond necklace that Jones often wore.

"If this was your family, would you want someone to give up some vital information like that? I just hope that someone out there can hear the hurt in me to come out and say something."

The family is offering a $45K reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

If you have information about this crime, please call Crime stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP. You will always remain anonymous.