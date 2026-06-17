Family of victim in 2024 Detroit shooting at large party sues officer that shot her

The Brief A shootout in Detroit two years ago led to two bystanders getting shot. Rain Williams was shot in the head, and her family is now filing a lawsuit against the officer that shot her.



A deadly shootout at an illegal block party on Detroit's west side two years ago has led to a victim suing an officer who shot her in the head.

Big picture view:

Detroit Police Officer Verona Shaw was among the officers responding to a report of shots fired at a large party near Trinity and Florence on the city's west side on June 1, 2024. Officer Shaw ordered a man to drop his gun and then fired, hitting him in the leg. The gunfire also struck two unintended targets.

Rain Williams was shot in the head, and her family is now filing a lawsuit against the officer, alleging gross negligence.

You can hear what they had to say in the video player above.

Dig deeper:

A 19-year-old mother was killed in the initial shooting.

Eight guns were recovered, along with 93 shell casings.

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