Family of victim's in drive by shooting near Denby High School speak out

Samir Grubbs, 4, and Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, 18 were both shot and killed, and a third 17-year-old victim was shot in a drive-by shooting near Denby High School Friday night.

Detroit Police had no one in custody by Saturday afternoon, having released two people who were initially picked up as persons of interest Friday night.

Family members of both deceased victims spoke out Saturday about the shooting. None of the victims knew each other.

Jasmine Grubbs, Samir’s mother, said he was the baby of her six children.

Samir Grubbs

"Everybody just gravitated to him," she said. "He was everybody’s little man."

Joseph Shelmonson, Daviyon’s father, said his son was into photography.

"My son was helpful to a lot of people. He loved to help," he said.

Shelmonson said he was told that his son threw himself in front of bullets to try to save others who were at Skinner Park at the time of the shooting.

What they're saying:

Detroit police said that the shooting, possibly a drive-by, occurred at 6:12 p.m. near Skinner Park on Duchess Street, close to Morang Ave.

The survivor is a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Anytime you have a 4-year-old, a young person of that age that’s fatally wounded. All life is valuable. But this one right here particularly gets to me," said Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison. "The 4-year-old received a gunshot wound to the back."

What's next:

"We are still asking for the community's help. If anyone had seen anything, please contact Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers," police said in a statement.

Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey

"In these types of situations, typically it’s always an argument. Some type of dispute and people with guns, they want to settle beefs with firearms," Bettison said. "We’re going to ensure that we work this case relentlessly to bring the perpetrators to justice."

What you can do:

The chief is asking anyone with tips to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

An investigation is ongoing.

