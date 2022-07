article

The family of a Detroit man missing since May 25 is worried about him.

Hollis Parks, 51, was last seen in the 20000 block of Santa Rosa just after 8:45 p.m. It isn't known what he was wearing.

Parks has bipolar disorder, his son said.

He is Black with short black hair and brown eyes. Hollis weighs 5 feet, 11 inches, and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.