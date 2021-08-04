Family worried over missing Detroit man missing since Tuesday morning

article

Detroit police are looking for a missing 24-year-old that family members are worried may harm himself.

Syed Akil was last seen early Tuesday, Aug. 3 when he left his home on Charest.

He was last seen around 1:05 a.m. in the 12300 block of Charest.

According to a family member, Akil has been depressed after being laid off from his job and some are worried he may hurt himself.

He's five-foot-six inches, has a medium build, black hair, and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black and white short-sleeve shirt, black [ants with the pant legs folded, and black sandals.

He's in good physical condition.

If anyone has seen Syed Akil or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct Investigation Unit at 596-1140.