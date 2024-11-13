The Brief A new single-game price will be available for watching Detroit Red Wings and Pistons games FanDuel Sports Network, which was rebranded from Bally Sports, announced the viewing option in November For $6.99, fans can pay to watch a single game



Fans of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons will soon have a new way of watching their home teams compete with the launch of the new FanDuel Sports Network single-game pricing option.

Beginning Dec. 5, viewers can pay $6.99 to watch a single game without subscribing to the service, Diamond Sports Group announced this week.

The pay-per-game option comes amid concerns about fans not having access to watch local NHL and NBA games following a summer that saw coverage of Detroit Tigers games disrupted by contract disputes.

Diamond Sports Group is the parent group of FanDuel Sports Network, which is a rebranded TV service that was formally called Bally Sports. The partnership with FanDuel was announced in October.

As part of the name change, Diamond Sports Group also sought to give viewers more options for watching games. Those with a Bally Sports account will still be able to use their original login information when accessing the FanDuel Sports Network app.

Along with that change comes new ways of watching any of the games offered under the original packages, which includes Detroit. The full list is here.

There are still subscription packages available to watch the Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings, including a $19.99 monthly payment, $107.99 seasonal payment, or $189.99 a year payment.

But for viewers uninterested in shelling out all that money, they can now use the single-game pricing option.

"The addition of single-game pricing allows fans to now catch their local NBA and NHL teams on a game-by-game basis, enhancing the flexibility of our offering," said Michael Schneider, COO of FanDuel Sports Network. "This is yet another example of how we remain committed to delivering an array of viewing options and features to make it easier for our viewers to watch their favorite teams."