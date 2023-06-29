Fans brave poor air quality, venture to Rocket Mortgage Classic

Amid poor air quality alerts, warnings to wear a mask, and the eerie haze soaking in Metro Detroit, people braved the outdoors Thursday in search of some fun.

Even with Detroit's Air Quality Index in the unhealthy category, people streamed into the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the tournament's first round of golf.

"I know that we have a situation, and we just adjust," said Cassandra Sims, who attended the tournament.

Some people said they didn't feel the effects of the poor air quality, which is the result of smoke billowing out of Canada where wildfires have been burning for weeks.

"I actually wouldn't say it's affected us much," said Maggie Smith. "We wanted to get out today as a family."

"I am mindful of the air quality and definitely yes, concerned," said Camille Bryant. "That said, I have decided to not wear a mask. I want to enjoy the event and people."

Josh Smith, another attendee said the only issue with the haze was being able to see the game.

"It was a little tough to see the ball at times. That was the only negative," he said.

Air quality issues have been extended into Friday, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy warned.

The Detroit Deputy Public Health Director said it's the particulate matter from the fires that creates respiratory issues when people breathe them in and clogs the respiratory tracts and nasal passages.

"Limit your time outdoors," said Christina Floyd. "Not only for physical activity but if you have any other events and making sure your enclosures' windows like vehicles and homes are closed."