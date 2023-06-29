Michigan air quality: What to expect for weekend, Fourth of July

article

As a blanket of haze remains over Michigan from the Canadian wildfires the big question is whether the poor air quality will put a damper on Fourth of July outdoor plans.

The air quality this week has led to advisories to limit time outside or stay inside if you have heart or respiratory conditions.

On Thursday afternoon, the Air Quality Alert was extended to Friday.

The Air Quality Index is expected to be better Friday, but will still remain around the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" to "Unhealthy" levels. Though it will be unhealthy, the air quality will be better than it has been.

Read: What the AQI colors mean

Detroit's air quality has been among the worst in the world since Wednesday morning.

Heading into the weekend, the rain will help flush the atmosphere of some of the smoke. Isolated to scattered storms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Next week, there will be significantly less smoke over Michigan with improved air quality, as long as the wind does not shift. This means that as of now, outdoor Fourth of July celebrations are on.

During the Air Quality Alerts, health officials have advised against burning, such as bonfires, until the air improves. This isn't expected to impact celebrations being held for Independence Day.