Fans pack the stands for free day at Detroit Grand Prix

Friday was a picture-perfect day on Belle Isle - the race cars are back in full force, and so were the people.

"It's awesome," said one man in the stands. "It's awesome just seeing the cars, (and in this) weather."

"Today is just an awesome day at the free day at the Grand Prix," said one woman. "And I have my friend here St. Michael - he’s in town from Atlanta and this is his first time just experiencing the Motor City."

This Grand Prix is extra special for a couple reasons. After more than a decade of racing on the island, the race car drivers will return next year but they’ll be racing downtown.

And more than two years into the pandemic, it's another sign of things beginning to return to normal.

"It’s a great return back to like normal, you know?" said another race fan. "It’s really great to see everybody back out here again."

And if you’ve never been to a racetrack, some say it's an experience not to be missed.

"It’s a great experience," said one woman. "It gets your adrenaline pumping and it’s good to just see those beautiful race cars go around the track."

For more information on the events Saturday as well as the race, taking place Sunday, go to detroitgp.com

Advertisement



