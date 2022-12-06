Fans support USMNT against Netherlands at Detroit City Fieldhouse

Making it to the quarterfinals in the World Cup is no small task. Not to mention entering a match as the underdog.

But fans packed the Detroit City Fieldhouse on Saturday morning, hopeful the United States Men’s National Team could get the job done.

The USMNT made it out of the Group stage alive. In the Round of 16, they faced the Netherlands in the knockout round.

Fans on the turf watched anxiously as the Netherlands scored just 10 minutes into the match. Then the U.S. tried to counter, but the Netherlands scored again.

In the second half, a goal from Haji Wright and the U.S. are back in the game. But hopes were quickly dashed as the Netherlands put it away with a goal in the 81st minute.

Final score was 3-1. The U.S. are heading home. Their run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup — over.

Their next shot at the title will be in 2026 when part of the World Cup will be held right here in the United States. Hopefully on home turf, they’ll make it even further.