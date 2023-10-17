Farmington High School assistant coaches knew about 'sexual study parties'; three terminated

The Farmington School District has announced three assistant coaches within the basketball program have been terminated after learning they were aware of inappropriate interactions between a boy's basketball coach and members of the team.

The basketball coach, who was terminated immediately after the school district learned of the policy, has not been named. The three assistant coaches were also not identified but the district said they were terminated on Tuesday.

According to police, the coach would host study slumber parties at his home in Detroit. According to one player, the coach was standing over one of the kids, naked. Detroit police are investigating - telling FOX 2 News it is being handled by its Special Victims Unit. They are calling these allegations of sexual assaults - plural.

On Tuesday, the school district said, through the course of the investigation, it learned three other coaches within the program were aware of the interactions between the JV coach and student-athletes but chose not to report them. All three have now been terminated.

The district was clear to point out that the other three cloches were not accused of improper conduct with the players – but that they did not report the incidents, as required based on their position within the school district.

No charges have been filed against the coach, as of yet.

Farmington Public Schools said in a statement on Monday, "Upon receiving notice of the allegation, the third party coach was immediately terminated and issued a No Trespass notice banning him from all Farmington Public Schools’ facilities and events.

"The case has been turned over to law enforcement while our administrative team is conducting an internal investigation."