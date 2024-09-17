Farmington Hills barricaded gunman charged with numerous felonies

article

A Farmington Hills man who was shot by a SWAT member over the weekend is now facing numerous charges for barricading himself inside a home and allegedly shooting at police.

Dejuan Patrick Evans, 32, was charged Monday with three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of firearm possession by a prohibited person, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, six counts of felony firearm second or subsequent offense, and one count of domestic violence.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor, police were called to a home in the area of Middlebelt and 12 Mile just before noon Sunday for a domestic violence report. A child at the home had called 911 after Evans allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her in front of her children.

Related article

When first responders arrived, the victim said she had been assaulted and told them that her children were still in the home. Police tried to get inside, but Evans allegedly pointed a rifle at them before later firing numerous shots at them. No officers were struck, but multiple vehicles were.

Evans then barricaded himself in the home with two young children inside. Eventually, he came to the door with a rifle and was shot by a SWAT member. Evans remains hospitalized.

"Law enforcement rushed into imminent danger, putting their own lives on the line, to save the lives of the victim and her children," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the quick thinking of law enforcement in bringing this extremely dangerous situation to an end. My office’s top priority is public safety, and we will prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our community and the lives of others, including children and law enforcement officers, to the fullest extent of the law."