Farmington Hills community members disapprove development of 'Sheetz' gas station

A popular gas station chain is making way with its expansion in Michigan, but some are saying no to Sheetz in Farmington Hills on Thursday night.

Residents packed into city hall, making a hard push against a proposed 24-hour Sheetz gas station at 12 Mile and Middlebelt. They are pressing the Farmington Hills Planning Commission to say no to the idea which would put an all-in-one Sheetz gas station convenience store and restaurant on the site of the old Ginopolis Restaurant which closed in 2019.

Sheetz is a Pennsylvania-based chain with numerous locations along the East Coast. They have recently been expanding, putting the first one in Michigan near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus with at least 10 other Michigan locations slated, including Farmington Hills.

Here is why many community members are saying they are against it.

"There’s a saying, after 1 a.m. in the city of Farmington Hills, nothing good happens in this city," said one man. "So what are we allowing to happen?"

"This development is fundamentally out of place," another said. "Placing a commercial project like this directly next to residential neighborhoods creates a host of problems of which the planning board is already aware."

"A 24-hour operation is a headache for the police department. It’s a headache for the neighbors," another expressed.

The Planning Commission will eventually decide whether to pass the proposal over to the Farmington Hills City Council, who would have the final say on whether it goes forward.

