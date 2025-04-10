Detroit woman accused of stabbing dog, fleeing Michigan after posting video of injured pet

article

The Brief A Detroit woman is accused of stabbing her dog and posting a video of the abuse. Jordan Love allegedly fled to South Carolina after the crime. She's now back in Michigan facing charges of torturing and abandoning animals.



A Detroit woman is now facing charges after police say she stabbed her dog, allegedly posted a video of the injured animal on social media, and then fled the state.

Jordan Love, 29, is back in Michigan, charged with second-degree killing/torturing animals and abandoning/cruelty to 4-10 animals.

The backstory:

Detroit Animal Control officers responded to a home in the 15200 block of Manning Street on the afternoon of Feb. 7 after learning a dog had been stabbed. When they arrived, they forced their way into the home and found a dog in the basement with multiple stab wounds to its torso.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy, Love had allegedly stabbed the dog multiple times and posted a video showing the abuse on social media earlier that day. In the video, she allegedly admitted to stabbing the dog, and said she did so because it went after one of her cats.

Love then fled to South Carolina, leaving behind three dogs and four cats.

She was arrested March 20 in Greenville, S.C. and extradited to Michigan.

Related article

What they're saying:

In a press release announcing the charges, Worthy called for stronger animal cruelty laws.

"The WCPO has always taken the abuse of animals very seriously. We have impacted legislation and have been proactive with the applicable laws - seeking and fighting to change them in many instances. Although we never really anticipated the alleged brutally and cruelty that this case represents, as a result of our earlier efforts, this case is a clear representation of why better laws were needed," she said.

If convicted, Love faces up to seven years in prison for the killing and torturing charge and two years for the cruelty charge.

What's next:

Love is expected to be arraigned on the charges on Thursday morning.