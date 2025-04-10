Expand / Collapse search

Suspect crashes after stealing car with child inside from Detroit gas station

By
Published  April 10, 2025 6:52am EDT
Thief steals car with child inside at Detroit gas station

A child is safe after a car was stolen from a Detroit gas station while he was inside the vehicle. The boy was saved after the thief crashed in Novi.

The Brief

    • A thief stole a car with a child inside early Thursday in Detroit.
    • The suspect eventually crashed in Novi.
    • The child is now home safe with his family. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A multi-city search ensued Thursday morning after a thief stole a car from a Detroit gas station with a child inside.

Police said the suspect stole a Chevrolet Impala from a BP at Seven Mile and Grand River around 1 a.m. The suspect sped off in the car, despite the fact that a boy was in the back seat.

Numerous police agencies responded to search for the car, including Detroit, Redford, and Michigan State Police. Novi police also got involved when the suspect crashed near I-96 and Novi Road.

The suspect was arrested, while the boy was safely recovered. He is now back with his family.

An investigation is ongoing.

