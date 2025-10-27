Farmington Hills man among 3 caught trying to meet child for sex, Michigan sheriff says
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men, including one from Metro Detroit, were recently busted in an undercover sting targeting child predators, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.
Kalil Davonte Brown, 24, of Farmington Hills; Syed Muhammed Zaid Alvi, 30, of East Lansing, and Gregory Leroy Jordan III, 37, of Lansing are all accused of trying to meet children for sex.
According to the sheriff's office, the three men believed they were talking to a 15-year-old girl, but were really speaking with undercover authorities. When each man arrived at a location to meet the teen for sex last week, they were arrested without incident.
All three men have been charged with child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes.
Jordan and Brown received $75,000 bonds, while Alvi's bond was set at $1 million.
The Source: This information is from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.