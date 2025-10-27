Farmington Hills man among 3 caught trying to meet child for sex, Michigan sheriff says

The Brief Three men were recently busted trying to meet a teen for sex as part of a sting in Ingham County, the sheriff's office said. They were really talking to a decoy. All of the suspects were arrested when they went to meet who they thought was a 15-year-old girl. One of the suspects is from Metro Detroit, while the other men are from the Lansing area.



Three men, including one from Metro Detroit, were recently busted in an undercover sting targeting child predators, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Kalil Davonte Brown, 24, of Farmington Hills; Syed Muhammed Zaid Alvi, 30, of East Lansing, and Gregory Leroy Jordan III, 37, of Lansing are all accused of trying to meet children for sex.

According to the sheriff's office, the three men believed they were talking to a 15-year-old girl, but were really speaking with undercover authorities. When each man arrived at a location to meet the teen for sex last week, they were arrested without incident.

Related article

All three men have been charged with child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting children for immoral purposes.

Jordan and Brown received $75,000 bonds, while Alvi's bond was set at $1 million.