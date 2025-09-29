Farmington Hills man charged with drunk hit-and-run that left woman dead

A 23-year-old man was charged in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a Sterling Heights woman.

The backstory:

Cameron Lee Sims of Farmington Hills, is accused of driving drunk in the fatal crash last Thursday at Eight Mile Road and Schoenherr, then leaving the scene.

The crash killed 40-year-old Sandi Odisho who was trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say Sims was drunk, driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Eight Mile Road, when he struck Odisho, fatally injuring her, before fleeing the scene.

Detroit police investigated and later arrested the defendant.

Cameron Lee Sims has been charged with operating while intoxicated - causing death, reckless driving – causing death and leaving the scene of an accident when at fault – causing death.

"An innocent woman is dead because this person was allegedly intoxicated and failed to follow the rules of the road," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "He then compounded that by allegedly leaving the scene of a criminal crash where he was at fault.

"I have said this over and over again - the rules of the road are not voluntary - they are mandatory."